Sir Elton John feeling 'blessed' as he celebrates 71st birthday

25th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Sir Elton received flowers and handmade cards from his family.

Sir Elton John has shared photos of his birthday cards from his sons as he turns 71.

The legendary singer celebrated his birthday on March 25.

He posted a picture on Instagram of two handmade cards from Elijah, five, and Zachary, seven.

“Woke up to these beautiful birthday cards from my beautiful sons,” said the star, adding the hashtag “#blessed”.

One of the cards refers to the singer’s Million Dollar Piano concert residency, while the other says: “Love you daddy.”

Sir Elton also shared a picture of a stunning bouquet of roses from his children and husband David Furnish.

“I like flowers… Thank-you David, Zachary and Elijah!!” he said.

Furnish posted a photo of the singer as he paid tribute on his special day.

“Happy Birthday to my amazing husband,” he said.

“Nobody works harder or gives back more than you do.

“You’re a fantastic father too! The boys and I love you with all our hearts, and wish you nothing but the best for the coming year!!”

© Press Association 2018

