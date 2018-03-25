Emmerdale's Gaynor Faye dismisses favouritism by her famous mum

The soap actress also revealed her Dancing On Ice trophy has been through the wars.

Emmerdale star has said her famous scriptwriter mum makes her audition for roles.

Faye, 46, is the daughter of TV scriptwriter Kay Mellor – known for penning popular shows such as Band Of Gold, Fat Friends, The Syndicate, Love, Lies And Records and Girlfriends.

Gaynor Faye attending the Inside Soap Awards at DSTRKT, London (PA)

Currently starring as Megan Macey in Emmerdale, Faye is also recognised for her previous role as Judy Mallett in Coronation Street.

She told the Sunday Mirror’s Notebook magazine: “She (my mum) always makes me audition – and there’s parts I’ve wanted and haven’t got – she’s no pushover”.

The actress rubbished reports that previously suggested she did not want to work alongside Mellor.

The pair have worked on numerous projects together, including BBC One series The Chase, which they co-wrote.

Leading TV writer Kay Mellor wears her OBE at Buckingham Palace following the investiture ceremony in 2010 (PA)

She told Notebook: “I’d never say that, my mum makes fantastic dramas, and as an actress you’d be a fool to say you wouldn’t work with someone who creates some of the best TV around.

“I actually said I was taking a break from acting in her work as I’d done a few series of hers and I started to worry people would think I was getting cast because we’re related. I began to think I had to prove myself.”

In 2006, she was crowned the winner of ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

Asked what the most “flashy” thing about her was, she replied: “I have a real Chanel handbag. That I rarely use because I don’t want to damage it!

“I’ve still got my Dancing On Ice trophy but it’s broken. I dropped it and the boot snapped off. I stuck it with superglue and it fell off again so now it has sticky tape on it.”

