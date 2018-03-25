Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: Here's a list of the main winners

Millie Bobby Brown won applause for dedicating her award to the victims of the Parkland shooting and praising the March For Our Lives.

Millie Bobby Brown dedicated her Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award to the victims of the Parkland school massacre and praised the March For Our Lives movement. Here is a list of the top winners:

TV actress

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

TV show

Stranger Things

TV actor

Jace Norman – Henry Danger

Movie actress

Zendaya – The Greatest Showman and Spider-Man: Homecoming

Movie actor

Dwayne Johnson – Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

Movie

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

Animated movie

Coco

Cartoon

Spongebob Squarepants

Music group

Fifth Harmony

Female artist

Demi Lovato

Male artist

Shawn Mendes

Song

Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You

Breakout artist

Camila Cabello

© Press Association 2018