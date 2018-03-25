Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: Here's a list of the main winners

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: Here's a list of the main winners25th Mar 18 | Entertainment News
Millie Bobby Brown won applause for dedicating her award to the victims of the Parkland shooting and praising the March For Our Lives.
TV actress
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
TV show
Stranger Things
TV actor
Jace Norman – Henry Danger
Movie actress
Zendaya – The Greatest Showman and Spider-Man: Homecoming
Movie actor
Dwayne Johnson – Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
Movie
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
Animated movie
Coco
Cartoon
Spongebob Squarepants
Music group
Fifth Harmony
Female artist
Demi Lovato
Male artist
Shawn Mendes
Song
Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
Breakout artist
Camila Cabello
