Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: Here's a list of the main winners

25th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Millie Bobby Brown won applause for dedicating her award to the victims of the Parkland shooting and praising the March For Our Lives.

Millie Bobby Brown dedicated her Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award to the victims of the Parkland school massacre and praised the March For Our Lives movement. Here is a list of the top winners:

TV actress
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

TV show
Stranger Things

TV actor
Jace Norman – Henry Danger

Movie actress
Zendaya – The Greatest Showman and Spider-Man: Homecoming

Movie actor
Dwayne Johnson – Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

Movie
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

Animated movie
Coco

Cartoon
Spongebob Squarepants

Music group
Fifth Harmony

Female artist
Demi Lovato

Male artist
Shawn Mendes

Song
Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You

Breakout artist
Camila Cabello

