Jared Leto splits up fight at 30 Seconds To Mars gig in Cardiff

The Oscar-winning actor and rock star paused a performance of the group’s This Is War in Cardiff and told two gig-goers to “just chill”.

In footage shot by fan Simon Lawton Leto instructs the fans to move away from each other before adding: “Just separate from one another.”

“I mean what the f*** … hey, the woman with the blonde one. If you want to jump around, jump around but just step aside,” Leto added.

He told the crowd: “Our shows are all about do whatever the f*** you want to do but don’t upset other people.”

The Hollywood star then restarted the song after telling fans to go “extra f****** crazy during this song”.

Leto also pulled out a Welsh flag during the performance at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena.

The band are currently on a five-stop tour across the UK ahead of the release of their upcoming album America next month.

