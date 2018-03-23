Save Me to return for second series with Lennie James and Suranne Jones

23rd Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The show was created and written by the Line Of Duty star.

Save Me, Sky Atlantic, Series 01, World Productions, Series 01, Episode 04

Lennie James and Suranne Jones will return for a second series of drama Save Me, it has been announced.

The Sky Atlantic show, which was also created and written by James, stars the actor as Nelly Rowe, whose world was turned upside down after he was arrested and accused of kidnapping his 13-year-old daughter Jody, a child he barely knew existed.

The actor will return to the role alongside Doctor Foster star Jones, who will reprise her role as his ex-lover and Jody’s mother, Claire.

James said: “I am so chuffed that we get to keep telling the story of Save Me.

“Thank you to Sky Atlantic and a huge thank you to everyone who watched our little show and enjoyed it. More to come as soon as I can sit down to write it!”

Jones added: “I am so thrilled to be returning for the second series of Save Me.

“The reaction to the show has been amazing and I love being part of a great ensemble piece. Lennie has fantastic energy and his writing is so real and poetic. I cannot wait to read what he creates next.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[WATCH] The first two IGT finalists have been REVEALED

[WATCH] The first two IGT finalists have been REVEALED
Beast from the East could be coming to Ireland for the THIRD time

Beast from the East could be coming to Ireland for the THIRD time
Heartbroken mum issues URGENT warning about baby headbands

Heartbroken mum issues URGENT warning about baby headbands

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Corrie's Sean Wilson teases potential permanent return to the soap

Corrie's Sean Wilson teases potential permanent return to the soap
World Water Day: 8 things that happen when you DON'T drink enough

World Water Day: 8 things that happen when you DON'T drink enough
Young dad dies in freak cinema seat accident

Young dad dies in freak cinema seat accident
[PICS] Kerry Katona shows off INCREDIBLE weight loss in latest Instagram snaps

[PICS] Kerry Katona shows off INCREDIBLE weight loss in latest Instagram snaps