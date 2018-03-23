Jeremy Vine turns agony uncle on spoof Radio 2 phone-in

23rd Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The broadcaster is known for his popular lunchtime show on the station.

Jeremy Vine becomes an agony uncle in a new spoof radio comedy.

The broadcaster is known for his popular lunchtime slot on Radio 2.

Now actor Lewis MacLeod voices the role of the DJ in a new show on the same BBC station.

Playing the role of Vine, he will give “advice to the world’s great and good” in the part-scripted, part-improvised spoof phone-in.

Sara Cox will host a panel show on the station (Ian West/PA)
“Whenever he pauses to play a record, he knows he has three minutes to offer off-air advice to the world’s great and good. God knows Donald Trump has problems,” Radio 2 said of the show.

“Which is why they turn, in private, to Jeremy (MacLeod). Celebrities in distress are played by impersonators, but a couple of whom may yet be real.”

The show is one of several new comedies announced for Radio 2, including Proposal, a sitcom starring The Inbetweeners actor Joe Thomas and Doctor Who star Pearl Mackie, and a panel show hosted by Sara Cox.

Lewis Carnie, head of Radio 2, said: “Comedy is an incredibly important part of Radio 2 and it’s fantastic to have the opportunity to bring new comedy talent and ideas to Britain’s most popular radio network.”

© Press Association 2018

