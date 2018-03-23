Courtney Love and Lisa Marie Presley star in Marilyn Manson music video

Marilyn Manson has released a creepy music video starring Courtney Love as a nurse.

The hard rocker shared the video for Tattooed In Reverse on Friday, which comes from his 2017 album Heaven Upside Down.

Directed by Bill Yukich, the video stars also stars Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

Dressed in a nurse outfit, Love is pushing Manson down a corridor.

“Who allowed Courtney Love to be my nurse? Oh shit…I did.” he wrote on Instagram.

The video went down pretty well with fans on social media.

@NikkiAmy wrote: “Name another rockstar that looks this good at this age. You can’t because none exist. Name another rockstar this sexy at any age… You can’t because none exist. This is such a great video.”

That was a pretty amazing video♥️ — melissa hossage (@Crazy4Rossdale) March 23, 2018

@Heather_Butler_ tweeted: “I have been waiting for you to collaborate with @Courtney for forever! Seeing my two favorite artists work together in a music video is my heaven! Now if only you two would create a feature song together, could I die happy.”

