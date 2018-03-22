Sarah Michelle Gellar shares Cruel Intentions pic on Reese Witherspoon birthday

22nd Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The pair both starred in the 1999 film.

Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared a Cruel Intentions throwback picture as she wished her co-star Reese Witherspoon a happy birthday.

The duo both starred in the 1999 film, which was a modern day version of Dangerous Liaisons.

Gellar marked Witherspoon’s 42nd birthday by posting a snap of the duo dressed in school uniform in the film, alongside a more recent picture of them.

She captioned it: “Hmmmm @reesewitherspoon I know it’s your birthday, but I think we could try and pass for high school students!?! Just think about it. #happybirthday.”

Witherspoon, who is currently starring opposite Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling in A Wrinkle In Time, also marked her birthday on Instagram.

She shared a photograph of her son Tennessee, five, presenting her with a birthday cake as she wrote: “Cake for breakfast, anyone? Thank you for all the sweet birthday wishes!

“Feeling so much love today! I’m one lucky gal (@draperjames even made me this birthday dress!) Thank you thank you!”

Jennifer Garner topped all the birthday wishes sent to Witherspoon on her special day by dressing in a marching band uniform and playing Happy Birthday To You on the saxophone.

She captioned the video, which she shared on Instagram: “Hey, @reesewitherspoon! I don’t know why you’re on my mind today….”

She added the hashtag: “#happybirthdayfriend.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] A popular blogger FAKED her entire trip to Disneyland

[PICS] A popular blogger FAKED her entire trip to Disneyland
Beast from the East could be coming to Ireland for the THIRD time

Beast from the East could be coming to Ireland for the THIRD time
SEVERE warning issued following FURTHER outbreak of highly contagious illness

SEVERE warning issued following FURTHER outbreak of highly contagious illness

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

THIS is when Pat Phelan is FINALLY exiting Corrie

THIS is when Pat Phelan is FINALLY exiting Corrie
[WATCH] The first two IGT finalists have been REVEALED

[WATCH] The first two IGT finalists have been REVEALED
[WATCH] The next two IGT finalists have been REVEALED

[WATCH] The next two IGT finalists have been REVEALED
Young dad dies in freak cinema seat accident

Young dad dies in freak cinema seat accident