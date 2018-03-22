Corrie fans pleased as Martin Platt returns to comfort son David

He has not been seen on the soap since 2005.

Coronation Street fans called for Martin Platt to return to the soap full-time as Sean Wilson reappeared on the cobbles.

The 52-year-old returned for the first time since 2005 as part of a drug rape storyline involving his on-screen son, David Platt (Jack P Shepherd).

Wilson – who first appeared in the soap in 1985 – has described his return as akin to “putting on an old jumper”.

Fans celebrated his reapparance, with one writing: “So nice to see Martin Platt again, wish he could return full time.”

Another wrote: “Great to see sean wilson back as martin platt in #Corrie. such a good actor and plays his character so well.

“I hope the powers that be look at how well received his return has been and bring him back full time.”

Yet another said: “Haven’t watched #Corrie for ages but enjoyed the return of @SeanWilsonChef aka Martin Platt tonight. Hope he sticks around for a while.”

Wilson has said he not ruled out a permanent return to the soap.

He told ITV’s Lorraine: “I walked into the building … Angela was there at the door, who was always there at the door.

“The make-up girls were all the same girls, went on the set and same cameramen, every corner I walked around it was someone familiar.”

He added: “The first scene is with Jack and I just walked on to the set and I think the first or second take they were like ‘Thanks very much, that was very good, boys.’

“I said to Jack ‘Oh my god, this is like rolling back the years’.”

Asked if he would be keen to return permanently, Wilson said: “I think I’ve made it clear the character has enough links within the show. Past relationships, marriages, children, grandchildren – there’s quite a bit to go at.”

After leaving the soap, Wilson launched award-winning cheese company Saddleworth Cheese, and has worked in several Michelin-starred restaurants.

