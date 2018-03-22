Bucks Fizz star Cheryl Baker predicts UK Eurovision success

22nd Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Baker won Eurovision as part of pop group Bucks Fizz in 1981.

Former Eurovision winner Cheryl Baker has backed the UK’s act to nab a top-five finish at this year’s competition.

Cheryl, 64, who won as part of pop group Bucks Fizz in 1981, said SuRie was a potential winner.

Actress and singer SuRie will represent the UK at the competition in Portugal in May after a public vote earlier this year.

Dancing On Ice Live UK Tour Launch 2018 – London
Cheryl Baker and Dan Whiston during the Dancing On Ice Live UK Tour launch (Ian West/PA)

Baker told the Press Association: “I think she’s brilliant.

“It’s a great song and I think we’ve got a very good chance of being in the top five.”

Baker was speaking at the launch of the Dancing On Ice tour in which she will perform alongside professional partner Dan Whiston.

It comes after Baker featured in the ITV competition earlier this year and she will be joined on the tour by a number of stars from the 2018 series including Love Island star Kem Cetinay.

Alongside training Baker has continued to perform with the rebranded The Fizz and rejected queries she would ever retire.

“They’re always long days and I think the younger ones like Kem are like ‘woah I didn’t realise it’d take so long’. But it does and that’s what’s it’s all about.

Dancing On Ice Live UK Tour Launch 2018 – London
Celebrities and professional skaters during the Dancing On Ice Live UK Tour launch Photocall (Ian West/PA)

She added: “Retire? That’s not a word in my vocabulary.

“It’s lovely for me, I’m really enjoying it. It’s what I do. I’d rather be doing this than not.”

The Dancing On Ice tour kicks off at Wembley’s SSE arena on Friday before stops across the UK including Newcastle, Glasgow and Manchester.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

THIS is when Pat Phelan is FINALLY exiting Corrie

THIS is when Pat Phelan is FINALLY exiting Corrie
Up to 200 brides left DEVASTATED after Dublin wedding shop suddenly closes

Up to 200 brides left DEVASTATED after Dublin wedding shop suddenly closes
[PICS] A popular blogger FAKED her entire trip to Disneyland

[PICS] A popular blogger FAKED her entire trip to Disneyland

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Heartbroken mum issues URGENT warning about baby headbands

Heartbroken mum issues URGENT warning about baby headbands
[WATCH] The next two IGT finalists have been REVEALED

[WATCH] The next two IGT finalists have been REVEALED
TWO old Corrie favourites are set to make a RETURN to the cobbles

TWO old Corrie favourites are set to make a RETURN to the cobbles
SEVERE warning issued following FURTHER outbreak of highly contagious illness

SEVERE warning issued following FURTHER outbreak of highly contagious illness