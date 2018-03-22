The Crown leads the way with most nods at Bafta TV Craft Awards

The second series of the Netflix drama is in the running for seven prizes, including best costume design and drama writer.

Royal drama The Crown has been nominated for seven gongs at the Bafta TV Craft Awards.

The lavish second series of the Netflix show, starring Claire Foy and Matt Smith, leads the way with the most nods, including costume design and drama writer.

It comes after the producers of the big-budget show apologised to its stars after it emerged that Smith was paid more than Foy.

Taboo, the BBC1 drama starring Tom Hardy, has six nominations, including costume design, make-up and hair.

Taboo star Tom Hardy (Ian West/PA)

Blue Planet II, which returned to the BBC after 16 years, receives five nods, along with sci-fi series Black Mirror and gang drama Peaky Blinders.

Black Mirror’s Charlie Brooker is up against The Crown’s Peter Morgan, Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight and Three Girls’ Nicole Taylor for drama writer.

In the writer: comedy category, Peter Kay, Sian Gibson and Paul Coleman are up for Peter Kay’s Car Share, while Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney are also in the running.

Peter Kay’s Car Share (BBC/Goodnight Vienna Productions)

Amazon receives its first British Academy Television Craft Award nomination for The Grand Tour, for sound: factual.

The ceremony will be held in London on April 22, hosted by Episodes actor Stephen Mangan.

