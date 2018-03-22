Corrie's Sean Wilson teases potential permanent return to the soap

22nd Mar 18 | Entertainment News

He played Martin Platt for two decades before leaving in 2005.

Sean Wilson (ITV)

Coronation Street actor Sean Wilson has not ruled out a permanent return to the soap.

The 52-year-old will be back on the Cobbles on Thursday night for the first time since 2005 as part of a drug rape storyline involving his on-screen son, David Platt (Jack P Shepherd).

Wilson – who first appeared in the soap in 1985 – described his return as akin to “putting on an old jumper”.

He told ITV’s Lorraine: “I walked into the building … Angela was there at the door, who was always there at the door.

“The make-up girls were all the same girls, went on the set and same cameramen, every corner I walked around it was someone familiar.”

He added: “The first scene is with Jack and I just walked on to the set and I think the first or second take they were like ‘Thanks very much, that was very good, boys.’

“I said to Jack ‘Oh my god, this is like rolling back the years’.”

Asked if he would be keen to return permanently, Wilson said: “I think I’ve made it clear the character has enough links within the show. Past relationships, marriages, children, grandchildren – there’s quite a bit to go at.”

He added that Martin would bump into his ex-wife, and David’s mother, Gail Platt (Helen Worth), during his time back on the street.

After leaving the soap, Wilson launched award-winning cheese company Saddleworth Cheese, and has worked in several Michelin-starred restaurants.

© Press Association 2018

