Diversity's Ashley Banjo honoured with role model award

Ashley said being honoured with the award was a 'lovely feeling'.

Diversity founder Ashley Banjo was covered in slime as he was presented with a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award for his impact on the world of dance.

The 29-year-old, who shot to fame alongside brother Jordan Banjo when Diversity won Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, said it felt “incredible” to win the UK Inspirational Role Model prize.

He was handed the honorary orange blimp gong by Nickelodeon presenter Jordan and Perri Kiely at Diversity’s dance studios before receiving the ultimate Nickelodeon honour – slime.

Jordan Banjo, Ashley Banjo and Perri Kiely (Nickelodeon)

He said: “It feels incredible to be receiving the KCA Honorary Slime award for UK Inspirational Role Model from Nickelodeon.

“I don’t do anything for rewards so it’s nice to be recognised, it’s a lovely feeling. I’m going to keep my orange blimp pride of place in Diversity’s studios for everyone to see!”

Jordan and Perri said: “Ashley receiving this award is so well-deserved. Sliming him was the best part, we loved it!”

Jordan added: “His reaction was brilliant and I’m not jealous of his award at all and definitely won’t try to steal it from him…”

Ashley Banjo (Nickelodeon)

Diversity have been on seven nationwide arena tours and Ashley has appeared on television show including Got To Dance and Dancing On Ice.

Hosted by WWE Superstar John Cena for the second time, Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards celebrate children’s favourites from film, television, music, pop culture and animation.

Each year Nickelodeon UK presents a UK-specific accolade.

Viewers can watch the full video of Ashley being slimed during the 2018 awards at 10.30am on Sunday March 25 on Nickelodeon.

