Henry Cavill shares hilarious video mourning moustache

21st Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Henry joked that he has trouble recognising himself now he has shaved.

Henry Cavill has made a hilarious tribute video mourning the loss of his moustache.

The Superman actor had grown his facial hair for a role and had previously said how much he loved his ‘tache.

But Cavill has now posted a clip on Instagram showing he is clean-shaven once again, with the hashtag “#ShavedButNotForgotten”.

The video opens with the robe-clad star standing in a bathroom staring sadly into the mirror as he examines his hairless jaw.

#ShavedButNotForgotten

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on

He told his five million followers on the site: “Oh, hello. Don’t be alarmed: It’s me, Henry Cavill, sometimes superhero and former secret agent.

“But now, I am completely clean-shaven.

“I know, it’s hard to recognise me without KingStache. Sometimes, I even have trouble recognising myself.

“It’s hard for me to admit: This is not CGI. He’s really gone.

I can tell you this, though: I will remember him, always.”

Images of Cavill with his facial hair then roll across the screen, while Sarah McLachlan’s song I Will Remember You plays in the background.

The star’s followers were in stitches at the comical post.

“ha ha I love it! Thank you for making me smile!” posted one fan, while another quipped: “You had me at ‘hello’…”

© Press Association 2018

