Henry Cavill shares hilarious video mourning moustache
Henry joked that he has trouble recognising himself now he has shaved.
Henry Cavill has made a hilarious tribute video mourning the loss of his moustache.
The Superman actor had grown his facial hair for a role and had previously said how much he loved his ‘tache.
But Cavill has now posted a clip on Instagram showing he is clean-shaven once again, with the hashtag “#ShavedButNotForgotten”.
The video opens with the robe-clad star standing in a bathroom staring sadly into the mirror as he examines his hairless jaw.
He told his five million followers on the site: “Oh, hello. Don’t be alarmed: It’s me, Henry Cavill, sometimes superhero and former secret agent.
“But now, I am completely clean-shaven.
“I know, it’s hard to recognise me without KingStache. Sometimes, I even have trouble recognising myself.
“It’s hard for me to admit: This is not CGI. He’s really gone.
I can tell you this, though: I will remember him, always.”
Images of Cavill with his facial hair then roll across the screen, while Sarah McLachlan’s song I Will Remember You plays in the background.
The star’s followers were in stitches at the comical post.
“ha ha I love it! Thank you for making me smile!” posted one fan, while another quipped: “You had me at ‘hello’…”
