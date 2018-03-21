Hearing postponed in Rose McGowan drug possession case

21st Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Rose McGowan's lawyers had been expected to argue for dismissal of the charge.

A preliminary hearing for actress Rose McGowan on a drug possession charge in Virginia has been postponed until May 3.

The hearing was originally scheduled for Wednesday. The Washington Post reports that the hearing was postponed after two prosecution witnesses were unable to get to court during a snowstorm.

McGowan’s lawyers had been expected to argue for dismissal of the charge.

They have suggested the drugs may have been planted by agents hired by disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein to discredit her for making sex assault accusations against him.

Weinstein has denied the allegations.

McGowan was charged with drug possession after authorities said cocaine was found in a wallet she left behind on a flight to Dulles International Airport in January 2017.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Coronation Street PRAISED for 'careful approach' to David Platt rape storyline

Coronation Street PRAISED for 'careful approach' to David Platt rape storyline
Gogglebox UK star charged with ASSAULT and criminal damage

Gogglebox UK star charged with ASSAULT and criminal damage
SEVERE warning issued following FURTHER outbreak of highly contagious illness

SEVERE warning issued following FURTHER outbreak of highly contagious illness

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[WATCH] The first two IGT finalists have been REVEALED

[WATCH] The first two IGT finalists have been REVEALED
EastEnders actress confirms she's LEAVING the show

EastEnders actress confirms she's LEAVING the show

THIS is when Pat Phelan is FINALLY exiting Corrie

THIS is when Pat Phelan is FINALLY exiting Corrie
Up to 200 brides left DEVASTATED after Dublin wedding shop suddenly closes

Up to 200 brides left DEVASTATED after Dublin wedding shop suddenly closes