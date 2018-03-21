Khloe Kardashian shows off baby bump in lingerie picture

21st Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The reality TV star is due to give birth within a few weeks.

Khloe Kardashian cradles her baby bump in a new picture in which she wears nothing but lingerie.

The reality TV star, who is expecting her first child, shared the snap on Instagram.

Within three hours, the image had been liked more than 1.9 million times.

📸 @sashasamsonova

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

The black and white image sees the 33-year-old star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians wearing briefs and a bra, her bump on full display, with a robe hanging off her shoulders.

Kardashian revealed the picture had been taken by photographer Sasha Samsonova.

The US star is expecting a daughter with basketball player Tristan Thompson, and is due to give birth within the next few weeks.

Kardashian announced she was expecting her first child on December 20 2017, saying it was her “greatest dream realised”.

Her sister Kim Kardashian West welcomed her third daughter via a surrogate in January, and her half-sister Kylie Jenner gave birth to her first child in February.

© Press Association 2018

