Justin Bieber joins Craig David on stage in Los Angeles

21st Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Bieber told the crowd 'this guy right here supported me from day one'.

Justin Bieber joined Craig David on stage in Los Angeles as he bounced back from his latest reported break-up from Selena Gomez.

The Canadian musician, 24 , offered his support to David at the R&B star’s show at The Roxy on Tuesday night.

Bieber told the crowd: “This guy right here supported me from day one, came to my show in London.

“I look up to him, he’s an amazing guy and he’s an incredible artist, I’m just glad to be here I had so much fun.”

David wrote on Twitter: “Thank you L.A for the amazing energy tonight for my @TS5 show. Special thanks to @justinbieber for passing through and showing so much love & for the kind words on stage.”

On Wednesday David, 36, was among a line-up of stars it was announced will perform for the Queen’s birthday on April 21.

Other artists include Kylie Minogue, Sting, Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie, Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes and South African male choir Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

© Press Association 2018

