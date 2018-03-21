Harry Hill's Alien Fun Capsule to return for second series in April

The comedy panel show is getting seven new episodes.

Harry Hill’s Alien Fun Capsule is returning to ITV in April for a second series, the broadcaster has announced.

The comedy panel show will come back for seven new episodes and guests will include Alex Brooker, Robert Peston, Anneka Rice, Micky Flanagan, Moira Stuart, Una Stubbs, Louis Walsh, Johnny Vegas, Sue Johnston, Anita Rani, Cannon and Ball and Chizzy Akudolu.

The first series included segments such as Des O’Connor playing a game of “chipolata or regular sausage”, a local news round-up, the Coventry Market sing-along and appearances by Alan the Alien.

Hill said: “May I make it quite clear that, despite the rumours, there is nothing ‘silly’ about this show – it is a serious attempt to solve a huge problem – how to prevent an alien invasion!

“All I am saying is maybe, just maybe the world can be saved with laughter. For series two we’ve tweaked the format and I’m pleased to say it’s thinner than ever – I can’t wait!”

Saskia Schuster, comedy controller at ITV, said: “Harry’s back to save Planet Earth and the show is as silly as ever – in fact, this second series takes it to a whole new level of silliness!

“We’ve got a really varied guest list joining Harry for the new series so anything can happen.”

