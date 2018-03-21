Caitlyn Jenner warns about sun exposure after having skin damage removed

21st Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The TV star shared a picture of a red wound on her nose.

Caitlyn Jenner has shared a photograph of herself with a bloody nose after she had sun damage removed from her face.

The 68-year-old reality star warned her fans to always use sun protection.

In the make up-free selfie, Jenner can be seen dressed in a white robe with a large red wound on the end of her nose.

She captioned the photo: “I recently had to get some sun damage removed from my nose. PSA – always wear your sunblock!”

The Greatest Showman star Hugh Jackman has also cautioned fans on the effects of the sun by sharing photographs after skin cancer surgery.

The Australian star had his first skin cancer removed from his nose in 2013, after his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, told him to go to the doctor to get a mole checked.

Last year he had his sixth skin cancer procedure and warned fans of the dangers of unprotected sun exposure as he had been treated for “another basal cell carcinoma”.

He later revealed that he burst his stitches after the operation while preparing for his role as circus impressario PT Barnum in The Greatest Showman.

He told The Graham Norton Show: “There was a lot riding on the final read-through – there were a lot of people there with chequebooks – but I’d had a skin cancer removed from my nose the day before and my surgeons said I must not on any account sing because it could rupture the 80 stitches.

“A stand-in was going to sing my part, but when it came to the big final number I was so taken up by the moment that I sang my heart out.

“When I finished it was a good showbiz moment and everyone was happy but there was blood trickling down my face and I had to be re-stitched. But it was so worth it!”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] Penneys have just unveiled their GORGEOUS new homeware range

[PICS] Penneys have just unveiled their GORGEOUS new homeware range

TWO old Corrie favourites are set to make a RETURN to the cobbles

TWO old Corrie favourites are set to make a RETURN to the cobbles
[WATCH] The first two IGT finalists have been REVEALED

[WATCH] The first two IGT finalists have been REVEALED

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ant McPartlin re-enters rehab as Saturday Night Takeaway CANCELLED after arrest

Ant McPartlin re-enters rehab as Saturday Night Takeaway CANCELLED after arrest
Up to 200 brides left DEVASTATED after Dublin wedding shop suddenly closes

Up to 200 brides left DEVASTATED after Dublin wedding shop suddenly closes
THIS is when Pat Phelan is FINALLY exiting Corrie

THIS is when Pat Phelan is FINALLY exiting Corrie
EastEnders actress confirms she's LEAVING the show

EastEnders actress confirms she's LEAVING the show