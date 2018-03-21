Amy Poehler to make feature directorial debut with Wine Country, Netlfix says

21st Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The Parks And Recreation actress will also star in the film, which will also feature Tina Fey.

Amy Poehler will make her feature film directorial debut with Netflix, the streaming service has announced.

Netflix revealed on Tuesday an all-female cast in the comedy Wine Country, which the Parks And Recreation actress will also star in.

Poehler, 46, will be joined by a host of comedians, including former Saturday Night Live (SNL) co-star Tina Fey.

Emily Spivey, who wrote for Parks And Recreation, created the script with SNL’s Liz Cackowski, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The industry magazine added that the story will focus on a group of old friends who travel to the Californian wine territory of Napa to celebrate a 50th birthday.

Poehler has a range of producing credits and directed three episodes of Parks And Recreation as well as an episode of Broad City.

© Press Association 2018

