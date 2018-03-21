All the winners from the RTS Awards as Charlie Brooker takes home special prize

BBC Three's This Country was the big winner with three accolades.

Three Girls, Muslims Like Us, and Channel 4’s The Last Leg also picked up prizes as BBC One was named channel of the year.

And Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones were handed the special judges award for the Netflix drama.

Here’s all the winners at the RTS Awards.

Actor (Female)

– Sinéad Keenan – Little Boy Blue, ITV Studios for ITV

Actor (Male)

– Stephen Graham – Little Boy Blue

Arts

– Paula Rego: Secrets and Stories, Kismet Films for BBC Two

Breakthrough Award

– Daniel Lawrence Taylor – Timewasters, Big Talk Productions for ITV2

Children’s Programme

– Inside My Head: A Newsround Special, CBBC Productions for CBBC

Comedy Performance

– Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper – This Country, BBC Studios Comedy for BBC Three

Daytime Programme

– Moving On – Eighteen, LA Productions for BBC One

Documentary Series

– Hospital, Label 1 for BBC Two

Drama Series

– The End of The F***ing World, Clerkenwell Films and Dominic Buchanan Productions for Channel 4

Entertainment

– Love Island, ITV Studios/Motion Content Group for ITV2

Entertainment Performance

– Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdecombe – The Last Leg

Formatted Popular Factual

– Muslims like Us, Love Productions for BBC One

History

– Elizabeth I’s Secret Agents, 72 Films for BBC Two

Live Event

– World War One Remembered: Passchendaele – For The Fallen, BBC Studios for BBC Two

Mini-Series

– Three Girls, BBC Studios in association with Studio Lambert for BBC One

Presenter

– Anita Rani – My Family, Partition and Me: India 1947, Wall to Wall Media for BBC One

RTS Channel Of The Year

– BBC One

Science & Natural History

– Planet Earth II, BBC Studios The Natural History Unit production with BBC America, ZDF, Tencent and France Television for BBC One

Scripted Comedy

– This Country, BBC Studios Comedy for BBC Three

Single Documentary

– Rio Ferdinand Being Mum and Dad, Only The Best Productions for BBC One

Single Drama

– Murdered for Being Different, BBC Studios for BBC Three

Soap and Continuing Drama

– Coronation Street, ITV Studios for ITV

Sports Presenter, Commentator or Pundit

– Michael Johnson – World Athletics Championships, BBC Sport for BBC One and BBC Two

Sports Programme

– Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko, Sky Sports for Sky Sports Box Office

Writer – Comedy

– Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper – This Country, BBC Studios Comedy for BBC Three

Writer – Drama

– Nicole Taylor – Three Girls, BBC Studios in association with Studio Lambert for BBC One

RTS Award of special recognition

– The Crown – Netflix

Judges’ Award

– Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones for Black Mirror

Lifetime Achievement Award

– Jimmy McGovern

