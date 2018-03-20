EastEnders' Gillian Wright teases Slater family reunion

She said returning was 'just like putting on an old favourite jumper'.

EastEnders star Gillian Wright has revealed the Slater reunion will involve hidden secrets.

The actress, who portrays Jean Slater, returns in Tuesday night’s episode following Mo Harris’ (Laila Morse) dramatic return last week.

It had already been announced that Kat Slater, played by Jessie Wallace, will also return to the soap.

ICYMI: Phil gave Mo a warm return in true Mitchell style last night… 🚪😉 pic.twitter.com/rc0xEDe0Es — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) March 20, 2018

The plotline will involve a reunion of key members of the Slater family, who have been a staple in Albert Square since 2000.

Jean is the mother of EastEnders’ Stacey Slater, played by Lacey Turner, and Wright said viewers can expect “a lot of laughter, and a bit of puzzlement, mystery and secrets being hidden” in the Slater reunion.

She added returning was “just like putting on an old favourite jumper”.

Asked if Jean would be making her trademark sausage surprise, Wright said: “Who knows, I think I have to really.”

© Press Association 2018