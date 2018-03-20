Black Panther becomes most tweeted about film ever

20th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The box office hit has been tweeted about more than 35 million times.

Chadwick Boseman, star of Black Panther, at the premiere of the film at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Pop culture sensation Black Panther has set another record: most tweeted about film ever.

Ryan Coogler’s box office hit has been tweeted about more than 35 million times, Twitter said.

That pushes it ahead of the previous record holder, Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The most recent Star Wars instalment, The Last Jedi, ranks third.

Over the weekend, Black Panther became the first film since 2009’s Avatar to top the box office in North America for five straight weekends.

It has grossed more than 607 million dollars (£433 million) domestically and 1.2 billion dollars (£856 million) worldwide.

In the next week it is expected to pass The Avengers as the highest grossing superhero film ever, not accounting for inflation.

Twitter said Black Panther had the most tweets in the US, followed by the UK and Thailand.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[WATCH] The first two IGT finalists have been REVEALED

[WATCH] The first two IGT finalists have been REVEALED
EastEnders actress confirms she's LEAVING the show

EastEnders actress confirms she's LEAVING the show

[WATCH] Ireland's Got Talent 2018 semi-finalists REVEALED

[WATCH] Ireland's Got Talent 2018 semi-finalists REVEALED

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ant McPartlin released after drink driving arrest

Ant McPartlin released after drink driving arrest
[PIC] Lidl issue URGENT product recall over risk of salmonella poisoning

[PIC] Lidl issue URGENT product recall over risk of salmonella poisoning
Ant McPartlin re-enters rehab as Saturday Night Takeaway CANCELLED after arrest

Ant McPartlin re-enters rehab as Saturday Night Takeaway CANCELLED after arrest
[PICS] Penneys have just unveiled their GORGEOUS new homeware range

[PICS] Penneys have just unveiled their GORGEOUS new homeware range