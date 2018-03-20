Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer parts ways with chief executive

Gary Barber, who headed up the studio as it released Bond films Spectre and Skyfall, will leave the position, MGM announced.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer has parted ways with its chief executive months after his contract was extended into 2022.

The departure of Gary Barber, who headed up the studio during its Bond films Spectre and Skyfall, was announced on Monday but no reason was given.

MGM had announced in December that it extended Mr Barber’s contract into 2022.

Barber was in charge of MGM during two Daniel Craig Bond films (John Stillwell/PA)

Announcing the departure, board chairman Kevin Ulrich said the studio is looking for the “next generation of leadership” and has begun a search for Mr Barber’s replacement.

“On behalf of MGM’s board of directors, I would like to thank Gary for his contributions and for leading MGM with the highest integrity over the last eight years,” Mr Ulrich added.

“Gary has played a key role in the development and execution of our strategic plan, which laid an important foundation for MGM.”

A spokeswoman did not respond to a request for information as to why he is departing.

MGM is scheduled to give a business update on March 28.

