Yewtree arrest inspired Paul Gambaccini's new show

Paul Gambaccini said much of what he believed about Britain has been 'turned on its head'.

Broadcaster Paul Gambaccini has said his arrest as part of Operation Yewtree has changed his view of his adopted home.

The American-born presenter and DJ was arrested in October 2013 over a sexual assault claim, allegations which he denied, and spent a year on bail before being told he would not face charges because of insufficient evidence.

Gambaccini, who became a UK citizen in 2005, is taking action against the Metropolitan Police and Crown Prosecution Service.

He told Radio Times magazine: “The issue now is the future of my relationship with the British state.

“Not the British people, but so much of what I believed about Britain has been turned on its head.”

The arrest also inspired Gambaccini’s new theatre show.

An Evening with Paul Gambaccini (subtitled The Great Gambo – the Professor of Pop) is a 21-date tour starting on April 6, which lifts the lid on the star’s life story.

There will also be a Q&A with the audience and darker times will be discussed, including the Operation Yewtree allegations.

He said of why he is doing the tour: “Because I’m earning less from the BBC than I used to, why not make some money somewhere else?

“My husband’s (actor Christopher Sherwood) agent knew someone who worked on Jim Davidson’s tour he did post-Yewtree (2014’s No Further Action).

“That had been successful so when it was suggested to me I thought, ‘Why not?’”

