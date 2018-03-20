Oprah Winfrey says watching the news today is 'depressing'

The actress and talk show host says she doesn't have the energy to run for president.

Oprah Winfrey said she has cut back on the amount of news she watches because it makes you “depressed if you watch the news all the time”.

The actress and TV host, 64, also ruled out running for the office of American president, saying she didn’t feel qualified “to take on the responsibilities of what that means, which is to run the world”.

She added that she also didn’t “have the amount of energy” required to take on the mammoth job, following calls from her fans around the world for her to take up the presidential mantle after her inspiring speech at the Golden Globes earlier this year.

She told Radio Times: “I used to watch the news on my treadmill, but it became too much for me so I’ve started to avoid it. You can end up making yourself depressed if you watch the news all the time. Now I watch enough to stay informed, but that’s it.”

Winfrey’s latest film, Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time, sees her star on the big screen alongside Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling as the trio play three celestial guides.

Ruling out a presidential run, she told the magazine: “I don’t feel that I am qualified to take on the responsibilities of what that means, which is to run the world. Nor do I feel like I have the amount of energy that it would take to do it. I don’t feel like that is my calling.”

She also described her life as “simple” when asked if she leads an extravagant lifestyle.

She said: “I live a relatively simple life. I love to stay in with my five dogs. I’ll take them for a walk in the woods and let them find dead birds, then come home, bathe them and make a meal.

“My idea of a good time involves an English muffin and some tea. That’s all I need. Hanging out on big boats with friends is also enjoyable, but it’s not something I do very often.”

