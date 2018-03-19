Kylie Jenner using 'snap back' waist-trainer after giving birth

19th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Kylie's sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney are also fans of waist-trainers.

Kylie Jenner has revealed she is using a waist-trainer to get back in shape after giving birth to her first baby.

The US reality TV star, 20, welcomed daughter Stormi in February.

She posted a picture on Instagram showing her waist cinched into a black corset, which she said was of the “snap back” package.

She wrote: “my girl @premadonna87 hooked me up with the @waistgangsociety snap back package. #ad waistgang has the BEST quality snap back products.

“make sure you get your package & follow @waistgangsociety to join & keep up the journey together.”

Jenner is not the only member of her famous family who is a fan of the tummy-toning technique.

Both Kim and Khloe Kardashian have shared photos showing them using waist-trainers in the past.

Kourtney Kardashian was also pictured in one of the belts after having her third child.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ant McPartlin released after drink driving arrest

Ant McPartlin released after drink driving arrest
EastEnders actress confirms she's LEAVING the show

EastEnders actress confirms she's LEAVING the show

[PICS] Penneys have just unveiled their GORGEOUS new homeware range

[PICS] Penneys have just unveiled their GORGEOUS new homeware range

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Coronation Street PRAISED for 'careful approach' to David Platt rape storyline

Coronation Street PRAISED for 'careful approach' to David Platt rape storyline
[PIC] Lidl issue URGENT product recall over risk of salmonella poisoning

[PIC] Lidl issue URGENT product recall over risk of salmonella poisoning
Ant McPartlin re-enters rehab as Saturday Night Takeaway CANCELLED after arrest

Ant McPartlin re-enters rehab as Saturday Night Takeaway CANCELLED after arrest
Met Eireann issue NEW weather warning for bank holiday weekend

Met Eireann issue NEW weather warning for bank holiday weekend