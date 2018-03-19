Women in theatre celebrated at Tonic Awards

Game-changing women in theatre and the performing arts have been celebrated at the second annual Tonic Awards.

Recipients at the ceremony, hosted by Dame Jenni Murray and attended by stars including Gemma Arterton, Maxine Peake and Emma de Souza, who was honoured for her commitment to bringing new audiences into London’s West End through Kids Week.

The event offers families the opportunity to experience theatre together at an affordable price.

The Clean Break theatre company was recognised for 40 years of work on the theme of women and the criminal justice system, while Waking The Feminists were honoured for a brave and creative campaign to effect positive change in regard to representation of women in Irish theatre.

#WakingtheFeminists… for a brilliant campaign for greater representation of women's voices in Irish theatre and beyond! Ursula Rani Sarma takes to the stage to present the award. #TonicAwards @WTFeminists pic.twitter.com/BUWzu4Ptdw — Tonic Theatre (@TonicTheatre) March 19, 2018

Director Katie Mitchell was given an award for her artistic work, proactive support of younger female theatre artists, and dedication to foregrounding feminism on stage.

Other winners were The Royal Exchange Theatre Manchester, Steffi Holtz and Gina Abolins, Kully Thiarai, Lyn Gardner and Caryl Churchill.

Caryl Churchill, for an extraordinary career. She dares to defy form and led the way for a new generation of female playwrights, breaking down walls in the theatre industry. Though Caryl is unable to join us, Moira Buffini pays tribute to her #TonicAwards pic.twitter.com/SpPDL1QNtQ — Tonic Theatre (@TonicTheatre) March 19, 2018

Tonic Theatre director Lucy Kerbel said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been joined by colleagues from across the theatre industry to celebrate the work of inspirational women who are changing our industry.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring people together, creating new partnerships and sharing ideas. This last year has shown that a shared voice can make profound change, and the atmosphere of community here tonight reflects that.”

An award to Kully Thiarai for her achievements and ethos as an artistic director, and her dedication to creating work for her community. Charlotte Bennett takes to the stage to present her award! #TonicAwards pic.twitter.com/Gif1AuHo8T — Tonic Theatre (@TonicTheatre) March 19, 2018



Sita McIntosh, chair of Tonic’s board of trustees, said: “Tonight has been about celebrating the success stories, and this brilliant group of women have achieved extraordinary things, leading the way for a new generation.

“The Tonic Awards is an inspiring and unique event, and we’re thrilled with the support its had from across the industry. It shows a desire to platform the success stories and come together to drive for further change and greater representation of women across the theatre industry.”

