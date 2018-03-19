Kate Beckinsale thanks fans for keeping memory of her late dad alive

Kate Beckinsale has thanked fans for helping to keep the memory of her father Richard Beckinsale alive, 39 years after his death.

The Porridge and Rising Damp actor died of a heart attack on March 19 1979, when he was 31 and Underworld actress Kate was just five.

To mark the anniversary, Kate posted a picture on Instagram of Richard, her mother and herself as a baby.

In the sweet snap, Kate is yawning as she is held by her parents.

The actress, 44, wrote: “We miss him every single day.

“Thank you to everyone who keeps him alive, with love. It’s really helped xxx #march19th.”

Richard Beckinsale played prison inmate Lennie Godber in classic 1970s sitcom Porridge. He was also known for playing medical student Alan Moore in the sitcom Rising Damp.

