In Pictures: Steven Spielberg's new film an homage to popular culture

Stars have turned out on the blue carpet for the film which mixes a futuristic view with nostalgia for some of cinema's greatest hits.
Steven Spielberg’s latest blockbuster Ready Player One is a blend of futurism and nostalgia.
The film, getting its European premiere at Leicester Square on Monday, takes Ernest Cline’s novel and imagines a world where people can enter Oasis, a system that allows people to live out their fantasies.
That is the cue for a wallow in some favourites of popular culture, including Superman and Back To The Future.