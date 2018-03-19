In Pictures: Steven Spielberg's new film an homage to popular culture

19th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Stars have turned out on the blue carpet for the film which mixes a futuristic view with nostalgia for some of cinema's greatest hits.

Steven Spielberg’s latest blockbuster Ready Player One is a blend of futurism and nostalgia.

The film, getting its European premiere at Leicester Square on Monday, takes Ernest Cline’s novel and imagines a world where people can enter Oasis, a system that allows people to live out their fantasies.

That is the cue for a wallow in some favourites of popular culture, including Superman and Back To The Future.

RSteven Spielberg cuts a dash on the blue carpet at Leicester Square (Ian West/PA)
The film is based on a novel by Ernest Cline (Ian West/PA)
Hannah John-Kamen turns out for Ready Player One's first showing in Europe (Ian West/PA)
Donald De Line attending the European premiere of Ready Player One (Ian West/PA)
Win Morisaki at the Vue West End in Leicester Square, central London (Ian West/PA)
The cast and crew of Ready Player One (from left to right) Ben Mendelsohn, Hannah John-Kamen, Win Morisaki, Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Steven Spielberg, Lena Waithe, Philip Zhao and Simon Pegg attending the European premiere of Ready Player One (Ian West/PA)
Philip Zhao on the blue carpet ahead of the European premiere (Ian West/PA)
Dan Farah arrives at the premiere (Ian West/PA)
Tallia Storm adds some colour to the blue carpet (Ian West/PA)
Simon Pegg points the way (Ian West/PA)
Ready Player One European Premiere – London
Tye Sheridan strikes a pose (Ian West/PA)
