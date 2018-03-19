Fifth Harmony announce hiatus to work on solo careers

The girl band have decided to part ways, just over a year after the departure of Camila Cabello.

American girl group Fifth Harmony have announced they will be going on hiatus after six years together.

Fifth Harmony, who were formed on the US version of The X Factor in 2012, was previously a five-piece until the departure of Camila Cabello in December 2016, and now its remaining four members – Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui – want to work on solo careers of their own.

In a statement posted on the group’s official Twitter page, they said: “Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X Factor, we’ve realised just how far we’ve come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever.

“We’ve really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can’t begin to express our gratitude to y’all for coming along with us on this wild ride!

“After six years going hard, non-stop, we also realised that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavours.

“We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals.

“In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family.”

They thanked their fans for their support and said they will continue to perform their scheduled shows for the rest of this year before taking a break.

The group added: “With your love and encouragement we will continue to build on ourselves, support one another in everything we do, and keep making you proud, each other proud and ourselves proud.”

Fifth Harmony was created by The X Factor’s Simon Cowell in 2012, mirroring the way boy band One Direction was put together on the UK version of the reality show two years earlier, with five solo contestants being put together as a group act.

Fifth Harmony as a five-piece in 2014 (PA Archive/PA)

Fifth Harmony have scored two UK top 10 singles, their most successful tracks being Work From Home and Worth It, peaking at number two and number three respectively.

Their third studio album, the self-titled Fifth Harmony, was released last August several months after Cabello’s departure and reached number 10 in the UK charts.

Cabello has since gone on to achieve global success as a solo artist, and last year scored her debut number one UK hit with Havana.

Her debut solo album Camila peaked at number two earlier this year following its release in January.

