Jim Carrey under fire over 'White House press secretary' painting

19th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The star of The Mask and Ace Ventura was criticised on social media for the unflattering nature of the portrait.

Actor Jim Carrey is being criticised on social media for a portrait he painted that is believed to be of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The comedian tweeted an image of painting with the caption: “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!”

Some Twitter users accused The Mask star Carrey of shaming because of the unflattering portrait. Others were critical of his use of the term “Christian”.

A spokeswoman for Carrey confirmed the artwork is his painting, but would not confirm whether the image is of Sanders.

The White House has not returned a message seeking comment.

