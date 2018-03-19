Steven Spielberg to attend Ready Player One premiere

19th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The film stars Tye Sheridan and Olivia Cooke.

Steven Spielberg will pay homage to some of pop culture’s most beloved franchises when Ready Player One premieres in London.

The film-maker will attend the European debut of the adaptation of Ernest Cline’s novel of the same name, alongside stars Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke and Ben Mendelsohn.

The movie follows Wade Watts, played by Sheridan, on his journey to win ownership of the virtual universe the Oasis, an internet-based simulation that allows people to live out their fantasies in virtual reality.

Back To The Future, Superman, King Kong and The Breakfast Club are just some of the classic pieces of entertainment that are referenced throughout the film.

Also attending the premiere at the Vue in Leicester Square will be Simon Pegg and Master Of None star Lena Waithe, as well as Cline.

Ready Player One is released in UK cinemas on March 28.

© Press Association 2018

