Rochelle Humes organises birthday surprise for husband Marvin

Rochelle said husband Marvin was her 'one and only' as she wished him a happy birthday.

Rochelle Humes surprised husband Marvin on his 33rd birthday by decorating his radio studio with photos of him as a child.

The Saturdays star posted a picture on Instagram showing Marvin sitting underneath an array of snaps from when he was younger.

“He’s happy with how I’ve decorated the studio…” she wrote.

Rochelle also shared a holiday photo of the pair as she wished Marvin, her “one and only”, a happy birthday.

“If Carlsberg made men…..My one and only!!” she said.

“Men like you only exist in the movies.

“I love our life together, Bonnie and Clyde vibes #rideordielove.”

Rochelle, who has two children with Marvin, added: “Thanks for being the best Daddy in the world, we adore you.

“Today is your day so, we will try and give you a lay in.”

Marvin later shared a picture of the couple surrounded by the photographs and balloons in the studio.

“Nice little birthday surprise from the wife today!” he said.

“She’s on the @bigtop40 co hosting with me right now with cake and embarrassing photos.”

Rochelle and Marvin were married in 2012 and are parents to daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina.

© Press Association 2018