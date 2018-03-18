Rochelle Humes organises birthday surprise for husband Marvin

18th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Rochelle said husband Marvin was her 'one and only' as she wished him a happy birthday.

Rochelle Humes surprised husband Marvin on his 33rd birthday by decorating his radio studio with photos of him as a child.

The Saturdays star posted a picture on Instagram showing Marvin sitting underneath an array of snaps from when he was younger.

“He’s happy with how I’ve decorated the studio…” she wrote.

He’s happy with how I’ve decorated the studio….

A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes) on

Rochelle also shared a holiday photo of the pair as she wished Marvin, her “one and only”, a happy birthday.

“If Carlsberg made men…..My one and only!!” she said.

“Men like you only exist in the movies.

“I love our life together, Bonnie and Clyde vibes #rideordielove.”

Rochelle, who has two children with Marvin, added: “Thanks for being the best Daddy in the world, we adore you.

“Today is your day so, we will try and give you a lay in.”

Marvin later shared a picture of the couple surrounded by the photographs and balloons in the studio.

“Nice little birthday surprise from the wife today!” he said.

“She’s on the @bigtop40 co hosting with me right now with cake and embarrassing photos.”

Rochelle and Marvin were married in 2012 and are parents to daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Pest control was called to THIS Irish hospital over 120 times last year

Pest control was called to THIS Irish hospital over 120 times last year
[PIC] Lidl issue URGENT product recall over risk of salmonella poisoning

[PIC] Lidl issue URGENT product recall over risk of salmonella poisoning
Coronation Street PRAISED for 'careful approach' to David Platt rape storyline

Coronation Street PRAISED for 'careful approach' to David Platt rape storyline

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Meet the lawyer who has been a bridesmaid 23 times - but doesn't want to get married

Meet the lawyer who has been a bridesmaid 23 times - but doesn't want to get married
Met Eireann issue NEW weather warning for bank holiday weekend

Met Eireann issue NEW weather warning for bank holiday weekend
HSE confirm CONTAGIOUS disease detected in Irish secondary school

HSE confirm CONTAGIOUS disease detected in Irish secondary school
[PICS] Karen from EastEnders looks COMPLETELY different in real life

[PICS] Karen from EastEnders looks COMPLETELY different in real life