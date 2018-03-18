Victoria Beckham tries boxing during Sport Relief trip to Kenya

18th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Victoria said she was proud to have been supporting Sport Relief for over a decade.

Victoria Beckham showed off her boxing skills during a Sport Relief visit to Kenya and joked that her tight jeans were the reason she was not any good at it.

The Spice Girl turned designer, 43, was in Kenya to see first hand some of the projects supported by Sport Relief, including the BoxGirls scheme.

She shared pictures and videos on Instagram from her travels, including one in which she is boxing with a young girl, clad in jeans and a t-shirt.

“I’ll blame the jeans for the fact that I’m not that good!” Beckham teased.

Other posts showed the mother-of-four meeting villagers and talking about how delighted she was that the girls she was meeting had big dreams for their futures, such as wanting to be lawyers and doctors.

In Kenya meeting girls at #boxgirls project which is supported by @sportrelief x

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

Inspiring girls at #boxgirls in Kenya with @sportrelief X

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

Check out Michelle’s pose! X Kenya x @sportrelief x

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

She said later: “I’m so proud to have been supporting the amazing work of Sport Relief for over a decade.

“I first went on a field trip to Peru in 2004 for the A Mile In Their Shoes documentary. Fourteen years later, here I am in Kenya, visiting incredible community projects that are protecting, educating and empowering women of all ages. 

“I’m truly inspired by the projects that Sport Relief support both here and of course across the UK.

“It is all down to the amazing generosity of the British public and the money you donate, that girls across the world are being given brighter, happier and healthier futures.”

