Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah welcome second child

Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe have welcomed a baby boy.

The couple announced in The Times that their son Luke Richard Bagshawe arrived on March 10.

The post said: “On 10th March 2018 to Hannah (Bagshawe) and Edward, a son, Luke Richard Bagshawe, brother to Iris.”

The pair welcomed their daughter Iris in 2016.

The Theory Of Everything star Redmayne, 36, married long-term girlfriend Bagshawe in December 2014.

They confirmed in November that they were expecting a second baby.

