Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah welcome second child

18th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The actor's son was born on March 10.

Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe have welcomed a baby boy.

The couple announced in The Times that their son Luke Richard Bagshawe arrived on March 10.

The post said: “On 10th March 2018 to Hannah (Bagshawe) and Edward, a son, Luke Richard Bagshawe, brother to Iris.”

The pair welcomed their daughter Iris in 2016.

The Theory Of Everything star Redmayne, 36, married long-term girlfriend Bagshawe in December 2014.

They confirmed in November that they were expecting a second baby.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Pest control was called to THIS Irish hospital over 120 times last year

Pest control was called to THIS Irish hospital over 120 times last year
So THIS colour wine gives you this worst hangover

So THIS colour wine gives you this worst hangover
Meet the lawyer who has been a bridesmaid 23 times - but doesn't want to get married

Meet the lawyer who has been a bridesmaid 23 times - but doesn't want to get married

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Eireann issue NEW weather warning for bank holiday weekend

Met Eireann issue NEW weather warning for bank holiday weekend
[PIC] Lidl issue URGENT product recall over risk of salmonella poisoning

[PIC] Lidl issue URGENT product recall over risk of salmonella poisoning
[WATCH] Ireland's Got Talent 2018 semi-finalists REVEALED

[WATCH] Ireland's Got Talent 2018 semi-finalists REVEALED
[PIC] Penneys are set to sell their most sought after product EVER

[PIC] Penneys are set to sell their most sought after product EVER