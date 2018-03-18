Flight Of The Conchords postpone shows after Bret McKenzie injured

18th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The comedian took a tumble down some stairs.

Flight Of The Conchords have postponed their upcoming UK shows after Bret McKenzie injured his hand.

McKenzie said on Twitter that the musical comedy group had to delay their tour after he broke two bones falling down the stairs.

He tweeted: “Unfortunately I’ve broken two bones in my hand today in a very rock ‘n’ roll injury – falling down some stairs.

“The doctors have informed me that I won’t be able to perform for several weeks. I’m sorry not to be able to do these upcoming shows but I’m looking forward to coming back and finishing the tour when I have two fully functioning hands.”

The duo – McKenzie and Jemaine Clement – also posted a statement on their website.

It said: “Due to a hand injury that Bret McKenzie has suffered, Metropolis Music, Live Nation Entertainment, Chambers Touring & Flight Of The Conchords regrettably announce the postponement and imminent rescheduling of the Flight Of The Conchords Sing Flight Of The Conchords tour.

“Bret and Jemaine are extremely sorry and deeply saddened that they cannot perform for their UK fans, who have waited so patiently.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

So THIS colour wine gives you this worst hangover

So THIS colour wine gives you this worst hangover
[WATCH] Ireland's Got Talent 2018 semi-finalists REVEALED

[WATCH] Ireland's Got Talent 2018 semi-finalists REVEALED
Met Eireann issue THREE weather warnings as miserable conditions continue

Met Eireann issue THREE weather warnings as miserable conditions continue

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Penneys are set to sell their most sought after product EVER

[PIC] Penneys are set to sell their most sought after product EVER
[PIC] Lidl issue URGENT product recall over risk of salmonella poisoning

[PIC] Lidl issue URGENT product recall over risk of salmonella poisoning
Coronation Street PRAISED for 'careful approach' to David Platt rape storyline

Coronation Street PRAISED for 'careful approach' to David Platt rape storyline
HSE confirm CONTAGIOUS disease detected in Irish secondary school

HSE confirm CONTAGIOUS disease detected in Irish secondary school