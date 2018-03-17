The Script celebrate St Patrick's Day with huge round of drinks for fans

The Script celebrate St Patrick's Day with huge round of drinks for fans17th Mar 18 | Entertainment News
They were not the only ones celebrating St Patrick's Day as other celebrities also marked the occasion in style.
Irish rockers The Script went the extra mile on St Patrick’s Day as they bought a round of drinks for the entire crowd at their concert.
The trio spent their Saturday night performing in Belgium but being away from their native Ireland did not stop them celebrating.
The band shared a photo on Twitter of them holding a beer aloft while on stage at the Forest National arena in Brussels.
They posted: “We just bought the biggest round of drinks in history, on #StPatricksDay for everyone at our show in Brussels tonight.”
Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr sported a clover-clad green onesie while Star Wars actor Mark Hamill journeyed to Dublin for the annual parade.
The Luke Skywalker actor, whose great-grandmother was born in Kilkenny, spent time in Co Kerry filming the latest instalment of the sci-fi series, The Last Jedi.
He was joined at the event by Game Of Thrones star Liam Cunningham.
Meanwhile Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrated the day by giving their children a pair of St Patrick’s Day headpieces and staged leprechaun footprints over their house.
Pink wrote on Instagram: “Did anyone catch their leprechaun?”
