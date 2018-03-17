The Script celebrate St Patrick's Day with huge round of drinks for fans

They were not the only ones celebrating St Patrick's Day as other celebrities also marked the occasion in style.

Irish rockers The Script went the extra mile on St Patrick’s Day as they bought a round of drinks for the entire crowd at their concert.

The trio spent their Saturday night performing in Belgium but being away from their native Ireland did not stop them celebrating.

The band shared a photo on Twitter of them holding a beer aloft while on stage at the Forest National arena in Brussels.

We just bought the biggest round of drinks in history, on #StPatricksDay for everyone at our show in Brussels tonight… Sláinte 🍻☘ #PaintTheWorldGreen #FreedomChildTour pic.twitter.com/wkhHO5zxZX — the script (@thescript) March 17, 2018

They posted: “We just bought the biggest round of drinks in history, on #StPatricksDay for everyone at our show in Brussels tonight.”

They were not the only ones celebrating St Patrick’s Day as other celebrities also marked the occasion in style.

Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr sported a clover-clad green onesie while Star Wars actor Mark Hamill journeyed to Dublin for the annual parade.

Mark Hamill and his wife Marilou York during the St Patrick’s Day parade on the streets of Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Luke Skywalker actor, whose great-grandmother was born in Kilkenny, spent time in Co Kerry filming the latest instalment of the sci-fi series, The Last Jedi.

Actor Liam Cunningham (Brian Lawless/PA)

He was joined at the event by Game Of Thrones star Liam Cunningham.

Happy St.Patricks Day ! 🇮🇪☘️🇮🇪☘️🇮🇪☘️🇮🇪☘️ — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 17, 2018

Meanwhile Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrated the day by giving their children a pair of St Patrick’s Day headpieces and staged leprechaun footprints over their house.

Pink wrote on Instagram: “Did anyone catch their leprechaun?”

