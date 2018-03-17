Barbara Streisand says she has never suffered sexual harassment

17th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The singer and actress was commenting on the MeToo movement.

Barbra Streisand has claimed she has never suffered sexual harassment as she spoke out on the MeToo movement.

The US songstress and filmmaker, 75, said she “wasn’t like those pretty girls with those nice little noses” during a Q&A with Ryan Murphy at PaleyFest in Hollywood.

“Maybe that’s why. I have no idea,” Streisand said.

Barbra Streisand in concert at the O2 Arena – London
Barbra Streisand (Yui Mok/PA)

She acknowledged the power of protests against gender inequality sweeping through Hollywood, adding: “We’re in a strange time now in terms of men and women and the pendulum swinging this way and that way, but it’s going to have to come to the centre.”

Streisand was honoured for her decades of work on TV specials and other programs at the event.

In 2017 Streisand, who has won two Oscars, claimed sexism had cost her multiple Academy Award nominations over the years.

