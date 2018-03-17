Kim Kardashian West shares filter-free baby snap

17th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The reality TV star and rapper husband Kanye West welcomed daughter Chicago in January, via a surrogate.

Kim Kardashian West has shared a new snap of daughter Chicago – this time without a filter.

Kardashian West, 37, captioned the image, on Twitter, in which Chicago wears a pink baby-gro, “Morning cutie”.

Previous snaps of the newest addition to the family have used a filter – with a recent one showing mother and daughter with furry teddy bear ears and pink noses.

Baby Chicago

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star carried her older two children herself, but opted for surrogacy for her third child due to health concerns involving pregnancy.

She and husband West are also parents to daughter North, four, and son Saint, two.

© Press Association 2018

