Jessie Wallace admits nerves filming first scenes back in EastEnders

17th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

Wallace is returning to Albert Square as Kat Slater after appearing in spin-off Redwater.

EastEnders star Jessie Wallace has admitted she was nervous filming her first scenes back on the soap.

Wallace, 46, is returning to Albert Square as Kat Slater after appearing in the spin-off Redwater.

She told the Daily Mirror: “I’ve got the cleavage back out, the red lips, the red nail varnish, the leopard print.”

Jessie Wallace and Shane Richie starred in Redwater (BBC/Patrick Redmond)
She admitted nerves, saying: “I was shaking….. I was really nervous before I did my first scene but as soon as I did that, I was on the floor and running.”

Wallace said being away from Walford means “I don’t take anything for granted now”.

“I did have this fear that I’d be watching it one day and Stacey would pick the phone up and go ‘Oh, Kat’s dead,'” the actress said.

On Friday, EastEnders stalwart Mo Harris, played by Laila Morse, made a dramatic return to Walford.

Wallace’s return involves a reunion of key members of the Slater family, who have been a staple in Albert Square since 2000.

