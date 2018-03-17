Zayn Malik debuts giant tattoo on the back of his neck

17th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The former One Direction star already has a collection of inkings on his chest and arms.

Zayn Malik has unveiled a new, giant tattoo following his split from Gigi Hadid.

The former One Direction star, 25, has added to his collection with a rose inking on the back of his neck.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

He showed off the tattoo days after announcing the end of his relationship with the 22-year-old supermodel.

But not everyone was convinced.

Gigi Hadid (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Gigi Hadid (Isabel Infantes/PA)

One fan wrote: “A little bit too much”, and another said of the flower’s stem: “When his hair grows back it’s gonna look like a rat’s tail.”

Neck yat

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

The singer already has plenty of tattoos and is even said to have an inking of ex-flame Hadid’s eyes on his chest.

Malik and Hadid confirmed earlier this week that they had split.

The pair – who first got together in November 2015 – shared separate statements announcing the end of the relationship.

Malik said he had a “huge amount of respect and adoration” for Hadid, who said she was “forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons” the pair enjoyed.

© Press Association 2018

