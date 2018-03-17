Kylie Minogue returning to The Voice as knockouts begin

17th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

In 2014 she was a coach alongside will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson when the show was on the BBC.

Kylie Minogue will return to The Voice on Saturday night as the knockout rounds begin.

Minogue, 49, will join team Sir Tom Jones to offer advice to his remaining contestants four years after she was a coach on the show.

Former X Factor winner Leona Lewis will trade talent shows as she helps out Jennifer Hudson in the knockout stages alongside last year’s winner, Mo Jamil.

Olly Murs will be assisted by Craig David while will.i.am is teaming up with his bandmates Black Eyed Peas.

The Voice coaches (Ian West/PA)
The Voice coaches (Ian West/PA)

Three acts from each team will perform on Saturday night, with just one from each going through to the live semi-finals.

When the news was announced last month, Minogue said it was “great to be back” at The Voice.

– The Voice UK airs on ITV at 8.30pm.

© Press Association 2018

