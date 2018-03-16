'Condragulations': RuPaul's Hollywood star celebrated

'Condragulations': RuPaul's Hollywood star celebrated16th Mar 18 | Entertainment News
Famous fans celebrate the Walk of Fame honour.
RuPaul has been celebrated for getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday.
The honour’s organisers, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, said the 57-year-old became the first drag artist to get the honour.
“This is absolutely the most important moment in my professional career,” the host of RuPaul’s Drag Race told fans at the ceremony.
In turn, RuPaul’s famous fans have praised him for being presented with the Hollywood Boulevard honour by Jane Fonda.
Among those to celebrate were comedian Kathy Griffin, drag queen Coco Montrese, who was crowned Miss Gay America in 2010, and Parks And Recreation actor Billy Eichner.
Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti used RuPaul’s “condragulations” catchphrase to celebrate the achievement.
