Matt LeBlanc tails landing Nasa aircraft in latest Top Gear episode

16th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

LeBlanc tests out the world's fastest-accelerating car, the Dodge Demon.

A Dodge Demon racing against a Nasa research plane at Armstrong Flight Research Centre, California (Clint Davies/BBC)

Matt LeBlanc will test the world’s fastest-accelerating car with a little help from Nasa in the latest Top Gear episode.

In a preview clip LeBlanc takes on the Dodge Demon and is seen speeding down a landing strip as he tails a Nasa ER-2 high-altitude aircraft and attempts to help it land at Armstrong Flight Research Centre in California.

He will also pen a heartfelt love letter to the Citroen 2CV alongside fellow presenter Chris Harris while Rory Reid travels to South Korea to sample some new exciting cars.

Comedians Dara O Briain and Ed Byrne join the presenters in the studio to take on the reasonably fast car challenge.

Matt LeBlanc with pilot Dean Neeley (Clint Davies/BBC)
Matt LeBlanc with pilot Dean Neeley (Clint Davies/BBC)

Top Gear airs on Sunday on BBC2 at 8pm.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Penneys are set to sell their most sought after product EVER

[PIC] Penneys are set to sell their most sought after product EVER
These 90's baby names are set to make a MASSIVE comeback this year

These 90's baby names are set to make a MASSIVE comeback this year
Met Eireann issue ANOTHER status yellow warning

Met Eireann issue ANOTHER status yellow warning

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Strictly dancers Karen and Kevin Clifton announce sad news

Strictly dancers Karen and Kevin Clifton announce sad news
[PICS] Karen from EastEnders looks COMPLETELY different in real life

[PICS] Karen from EastEnders looks COMPLETELY different in real life
HSE confirm CONTAGIOUS disease detected in Irish secondary school

HSE confirm CONTAGIOUS disease detected in Irish secondary school
Meet the lawyer who has been a bridesmaid 23 times - but doesn't want to get married

Meet the lawyer who has been a bridesmaid 23 times - but doesn't want to get married