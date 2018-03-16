The Greatest Showman tops album charts again as it nears Adele's 11-week run

It has become only the second album in 30 years to spend 10 consecutive weeks at the top of the UK charts.

The soundtrack to hit Hollywood musical The Greatest Showman has become only the second album in 30 years to spend 10 consecutive weeks at the top of the UK charts.

The movie’s musical accompaniment has posted its second highest sales week yet to retain its number one position as it looks to draw level with Adele’s 21, which spent 11 weeks in a row at the top of the charts in 2011.

Its combined sales tally of 46,000 means the album is ahead of its nearest competition, Ed Sheeran’s Divide, by more than two copies to one.

Hugh Jackman features on the album (Ian West/PA)

The latest landmark also means Sheeran’s acclaimed third record no longer holds the title of the second-longest unbroken run at number one of the last two decades.

During its 10-week tenure The Greatest Showman has fought off competition from Camila Cabello, Justin Timberlake, Fall Out Boy and Craig David.

In January the collection of songs from the period drama musical film, which stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams and Zendaya, became the first motion picture cast recording to reach number one since the La La Land soundtrack triumphed in February last year.

Britain’s Got Talent star Calum Scott’s debut album Only Human enters in fourth place while metal giants Judas Priest enter the top five with Firepower – their highest-charting record in almost 38 years.

In the singles charts, Drake’s God’s Plan narrowly edged out Rudimental’s These Days with less than 1,000 combined sales separating the two songs.

The Canadian musician’s latest single has now been top for eight consecutive weeks and is joined in the top five by Portugal The Man’s Feel It Still, which jumps one spot to third.

Marshmello and Anne-Marie’s Friends is also up one place to fourth while Dua Lipa’s IDGAF slips two places to fifth.

Elsewhere in the singles charts, The Killers’ Mr Brightside – first released in 2004 – has logged its 200th week inside the top 100 and is the most streamed track of all time released prior to 2010.

