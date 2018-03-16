Stephen Fry joins voice cast of Mickey And The Roadster Racers

16th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

He will be joined by Guillermo del Toro and Alice Cooper.

Stephen Fry and Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro are among the stars joining the voice cast of the second series of Mickey And The Roadster Racers.

Others lending their voices to the Disney Junior show include Alice Cooper, racing driver Mario Andretti and Sabrina Carpenter.

The 90th Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles
Guillermo del Toro with his Oscars for The Shape Of Water (Ian West/PA)

Fry will voice English gentleman Dr Crutchley, while del Toro, who recently won the best director and best picture Oscar for The Shape Of Water, will play Mr Talbot, the business partner to Goofy’s Uncle Goof.

Singer Cooper will voice treasure hunter Alistair Coop De Ville, while Andretti will be Mickey Mouse’s racing teammate Mario Mousedretti and Carpenter will be pop star Nina.

Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards – London
Alice Cooper (Ian West/PA)

The second series will also see Camilla Belle voice Daisy Duck’s Brazilian cousin Almanda, while Broadway star Andrea Martin will be stylist pink poodle Mrs Bigby.

Returning voice cast members include Jay Leno, Patton Oswalt and Frasier star Jane Leeves.

Disney Junior has already ordered a third series of the animation, which sees Mickey and his friends embark on races around the world, as well as their capers at home in Hot Dog Hills.

(Disney Junior)

The second series will find the gang enjoying upgrades to their personalised race cars, making them glow-in-the-dark and speedier.

© Press Association 2018

