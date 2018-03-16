Coldplay's Chris Martin sings ballad for Greg James

The world-famous frontman found unlikely inspiration in the Radio 1 DJ's Sport Relief climbing challenge.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin has found unlikely musical inspiration – from Greg James.

The world-famous frontman, 41, has been tackling the subject of the DJ’s Sport Relief climbing challenge.

He appears in a video, shirtless and wearing a blond wig, singing about James’s epic climb.

I’m on Ben Nevis and very tired so I can’t quite get my head around this. Chris Martin and @coldplay, thank you. Absolutely ridiculously brilliant. £808,112 new total! You heard the man! Text GREG to 70205 to give £5. #Gregathlon pic.twitter.com/LqthsshpUw — Greg James (@gregjames) March 16, 2018

“He’s heading off on his final leg. If you want to help him, then text the word ‘Greg’,” says the Fix You singer.

“It doesn’t really matter if you don’t like him. You’ve got to respect all that climbing and biking,” he sings.

A delighted James posted the video on Twitter and wrote: “I’m on Ben Nevis and very tired so I can’t quite get my head around this.

“Chris Martin and Coldplay, thank you. Absolutely ridiculously brilliant. £808,112 new total!”

And he asked followers to donate, saying: “You heard the man!”

Greg James on day two of his challenge (Sport Relief)

Earlier this week, James returned to Scotland to complete his Sport Relief challenge after it was suspended due to bad weather.

The DJ had to postpone the final leg of his fundraiser – climbing Ben Nevis – because of atrocious conditions.

James has been attempting to scale three of the UK’s highest peaks and cycle the distance between them to raise money for Sport Relief, to help vulnerable people across the UK and the world.

