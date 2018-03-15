Jennifer Lopez reveals she was sexually harassed by director

Entertainment News

She said she refused to show him her breasts.

Jennifer Lopez has spoken about her own experience of sexual harassment.

The singer and actress said while she has not experienced some of the violence other women have been subjected to, she has been left terrified about speaking up.

She told US magazine Harper’s Bazaar: “I haven’t been abused in the way some women have. But have I been told by a director to take off my shirt and show my boobs? Yes, I have. But did I do it? No, I did not.”

She added: “When I did speak up, I was terrified. I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, ‘What did I do? This man is hiring me!’

“It was one of my first movies. But in my mind I knew the behaviour wasn’t right. It could have gone either way for me.

“But I think ultimately the Bronx in me was like, ‘Nah, we’re not having it.’”

Lopez made her acting debut in 1986’s My Little Girl when she was 16 before starring roles in Selena, Anaconda and Out Of Sight.

She is one of a string of women to share their experiences of harassment and assault in the wake of allegations made against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

She star recently wore black on a trip to Puerto Rico in support of the Time’s Up movement for gender equality.

