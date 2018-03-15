Mo Harris makes dramatic return to EastEnders

15th Mar 18 | Entertainment News

The plotline will involve a reunion of key members of the Slater family, who have been a staple in Albert Square since 2000.

EastEnders stalwart Mo Harris is poised to make her return to Walford.

The character, played by Laila Morse, will return to Walford in scenes that will air on March 16 in order to tell Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) that Kat Slater is dead.

Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) with Mo Harris (Laila Morse) (Kieron McCarron/BBC)

It has already been announced that Kat, played by Jesse Wallace, will also make her return to the soap.

In new pictures released by the BBC, Mo can be seen seated on a sofa holding a tissue as Stacey walks in and looks aghast.

Mo Harris, played by Laila Morse (Kieron McCarron/BBC)

Another shot shows Mo appearing to cry in front of a teddy bear.

The scenes will air on BBC One at 8pm on March 16.

© Press Association 2018

